Punjab assembly polls: Aam Aadmi Party announces first list of 10 candidates

Punjab assembly polls: Aam Aadmi Party announces first list of 10 candidates1 min read . 02:53 PM IST
In 2017, AAP emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.
In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.
