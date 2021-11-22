Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that all women above 18 years of age in Punjab will be given ₹1,000 if his party comes to power in the assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

“If we form government in Punjab in 2022, then we will give every woman of the state, who is above 18 years of age, ₹1,000 per month," said Kejriwal in Moga.

“If a family has three female members, then each will get ₹1,000. This will be the world's biggest women empowerment program," he added.

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to the state to launch his 'Mission Punjab'.

In a statement issued by the party headquarters on Sunday, AAP Punjab state president and MP Bhagwant Mann said that from Monday, Kejriwal will arrive in Punjab to launch 'Mission Punjab', where he will visit various places in the next one month and announce the party's programmes for the state and its people in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal will attend the party's program after addressing a press conference in Amritsar.

The party had earlier this month released the first list of ten candidates for the assembly elections.

Senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has been given a ticket from the Dirba seat, while Aman Arora will contest from the Sunam assembly constituency.

View Full Image AAP candidates list

Kejriwal had earlier in June announced that AAP's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community.

Further, he promised 300 units of free electricity per month for each household in Punjab if AAP comes to power. He asserted that 24/7 power in Punjab will be provided and pending electricity bills will be waived off if his party is voted to power.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party live. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.