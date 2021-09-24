2 min read.Updated: 24 Sep 2021, 07:16 PM ISTLivemint
The uncertainty over the date of expansion in the Punjab cabinet and the ministers to be included in it still continues after two meetings with the party high command
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was again called to Delhi by the Congress high command over the issue of the expansion of the state Cabinet, just hours after he returned from the national capital.
Channi has left for Delhi again. It is the Punjab CM's third visit to the national capital in the past few days.