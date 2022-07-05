Punjab Cabinet expansion: Five AAP MLAs take oath as ministers2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 06:38 AM IST
Of the five new faces, four MLAs are from the Malwa region and one is from the Majha region
In the first cabinet expansion of the Bhagwant Mann-led government after AAP came to power in the state during the Assembly elections earlier this year, five AAP MLAs took oath as ministers in the Punjab government.