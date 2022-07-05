In the first cabinet expansion of the Bhagwant Mann-led government after AAP came to power in the state during the Assembly elections earlier this year, five AAP MLAs took oath as ministers in the Punjab government.

The MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium of Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Monday evening. All of them took oath in Punjabi.

Except for two-time Sunam MLA Aman Arora, four others were the first-time legislators.

Arora was the first one to take oath, followed by Amritsar South MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Later, Fauja Singh Sarari, MLA from Guru Har Sahai, Chetan Singh Jourmajra, who represents Samana, and Kharar legislator Anmol Gagan Mann were administered oath as cabinet ministers.

Anmol Gagan Mann is the second woman who became the cabinet minister in the Mann-led cabinet.

Of the five new faces, four MLAs are from the Malwa region and one is from the Majha region.

With the induction of five more ministers, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet has now reached 15, including the chief minister. There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

After AAP formed the government in Punjab following its victory in the assembly polls, 10 MLAs, including eight first-timers, were inducted as ministers in March.

However in May, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state cabinet over graft charges, taking the strength of ministers to nine.

AAP stormed to power in Punjab by bagging 92 seats out of a total of 117.

Last week, Mann had visited Delhi to meet party high command Arvind Kejriwal. During this meeting, there was a discussion about the cabinet expansion of Punjab and the names of the possible ministers were also mentioned, as per party sources.

However, on being asked about the same, the Punjab Chief Minister said that "there was no discussion about cabinet expansion in the meeting with Kejriwal, we will decide on it in Punjab".

Following the meeting it was reported on Saturday that the Bhagwant Mann government is going to expand the cabinet.

This cabinet expansion comes at a time when AAP has lost the Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election recently and civic elections are also scheduled to be held in Punjab. Looking at the situation, it is believed that this cabinet expansion is an effort to harmonize accordingly.