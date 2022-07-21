Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann admitted in Delhi's Apollo Hospital2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 09:40 AM IST
- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was checked for a stomach ache following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection.
Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann was admitted for treatment in Delhi's Apollo Hospital after he felt unwell on Wednesday early morning, according to sources. According to the sources, news agency ANI reported that Bhagwant Mann