Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann was admitted for treatment in Delhi's Apollo Hospital after he felt unwell on Wednesday early morning, according to sources. According to the sources, news agency ANI reported that Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann was checked for a stomach ache following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection.

On Wednesday, Bhagwant Mann had congratulated the Police and the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against gangsters in the state after two Sidhu Moose Wala killers were gunned down after a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police near Amritsar on Wednesday, according to an official.

The killed gangsters were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh from whom an AK47 and a pistol were recovered after the encounter.

In a statement issued from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here, the Chief Minister said that the state government has launched a decisive war against the gangsters and anti-social elements in the state, and as per the commitment, the Punjab Police has got major success in an anti-gangster operation in Amritsar.

Mann congratulated all police officers and those who made this operation against gangsters a huge success. The CM said police officers have exhibited rare courage and heroism during the operation to eliminate the gangsters from Punjab.

He said as a fact of the matter, the Punjab Police has upheld its glorious tradition of bravery and professional commitment to safeguard the lives of people.

Mann said the state government is according top priority to wipe out the scourge of gangsters and drugs from the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16 after AAP registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

