Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes a big announcement on MLAs pension. Details here

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is making headlines with his bold announcements after assuming office on March 16. From the launching of the anti-corruption helpline number to the regularisation of contractual workers, Mann has created a buzz in the media. And, now the newly elected Punjab chief minister has announced that all the Ex-MLAs of the state will get a pension for only one term. Earlier, the MLAs use to get pension benefits for each term served by them.
An MLA gets a pension of around ₹75,000 per month for one term. Thereafter, an additional 66% of the amount is given for each subsequent term. However, CM Mann has abolished the pension for more than one term.
"Ex-MLAs in Punjab, even if they have won twice, five times or ten times, they will now get a pension for one term only," said Mann said in a video message.
"You will be surprised to know that several MLAs who won thrice, four times or five times and then after losing the elections or after not getting tickets for contesting the polls, get lakhs of rupees in pension per month...Somebody gets ₹3.50 lakh and somebody gets ₹4.50 lakh and somebody gets ₹5.25 lakh as pension. It puts a financial burden of crores of rupees on the exchequer," Mann added.
The Chief Minister said that the reduction will also be made in their family pensions. Mann said he has given necessary directions to officials in this regard.
Currently, 250 former MLAs of Punjab are getting pensions. Mann said that money saved from it will be spent on the welfare of people.
The CM later in a tweet said, "Today, we have taken another big decision. The pension formula for Punjab's MLAs will be changed. MLAs will now be eligible for only one pension. Thousands of crores of rupees which were being spent on MLA pensions will now be used to benefit the people of Punjab."
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Pargat Singh welcomed the decision.
"I welcome the decision of one pension to ex-MLAs taken by @BhagwantMann, particularly in view of the colossal debt of ₹3 Lac Cr on which we're paying an annual interest of ₹30 K. One pension is justified as lots of MLAs have virtually contributed their lifetime in politics," said Khaira in a tweet.
"I welcome the 'one MLA, one pension' decision of @BhagwantMann Govt. This will reduce the burden on Punjab's finances. As the main opposition, we will continue to play a constructive and responsible role. Punjab comes first to us," said Singh, Jalandhar Cantt MLA.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema also welcomed the decision of the AAP government
However, Former Congress MLA Kuldip Vaid accused AAP of presenting wrong facts.
"AAP has wrongly propagated that if one becomes MLA for five times then he will get five pensions. It is wrong. Only an increment is given. Therefore, I do not agree with Bhagwant Mann's decision of stopping the increment. Yes, percentage can be reduced," said the former MLA from Gill seat in Ludhiana.
"How an MLA who does not have any business or resources will run his house," he asked.