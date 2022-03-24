Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The Punjab CM is expected to call on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal post his meeting with PM Modi.

Notably, this is Mann's maiden visit to Delhi as Punjab's Chief Minister.

Mann took the oath of office and secrecy at Khatkar Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on March 16.

PM Modi had extended greetings to Bhagwant Mann for taking oath as Punjab Chief Minister.

"Congratulations to Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people," PM Modi had tweeted.

Among Bhagwant Mann's key announcements as the Chief Minister is the launch of anti-corruption action helpline number-- 9501200200.

In the recently-concluded Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP registered a landslide victory, winning 92 seats, pushing the Congress party to distant second at 18 seats.

