Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to reshuffle his cabinet on Monday, Hardeep Singh Mundian, 4 others likely to be inducted

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to reshuffle his cabinet on Monday; Hardeep Singh Mundian, Tarunpreet S Sondh, Barinder Goyal and Mohinder Bhagat are among five new people likely to be inducted

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published22 Sep 2024, 09:12 PM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to reshuffle his cabinet on Monday, Hardeep Singh Mundian, 4 others likely to be inducted
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to reshuffle his cabinet on Monday, Hardeep Singh Mundian, 4 others likely to be inducted(File photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to reshuffle his cabinet on Monday, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Tarunpreet S Sondh, Barinder Goyal and Mohinder Bhagat are among five new people likely to be inducted, news agency ANI reported citing Punjab government sources.

The report said the oath ceremony will be organised at 5 PM in Raj Bhavan.

It is important to note that four ministers: Balkaur Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Anmol Gagan Maan have already submitted their resignations.

 

Earlier this month, in a major bureaucratic reshuffle the Bhagwant Mann government transferred 38 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and one Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer with immediate effect.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mann assured the youth of job security and criticised the previous government for not being considerate towards the youth of the state while speaking at an appointment letter distribution ceremony in Chandigarh.

"The system was bad for 75 years, but we will fix it slowly even if it takes time to fix it. You people have come from humble backgrounds, so I appeal to you that in your new positions, do not take any bribes from people," Mann had said then.

According to the government, a total of 293 appointment letters were made during the ceremony. Out of which 263 of them were under the health department, 9 were under technical education, and the other 21 letters were under the water supply department.

In 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recorded a landslide victory, winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals.

 

