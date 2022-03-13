Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / News /  Punjab: Bhagwant Mann to take oath on Wednesday, other MLAs to sworn in later

Punjab: Bhagwant Mann to take oath on Wednesday, other MLAs to sworn in later

AAP's Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann with Delhi CM and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal offers prayer at Golden Temple, in Amritsar, Sunday.
1 min read . 02:31 PM IST Livemint

  • The oath taking ceremony will be held on 16 March at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district where Mann will be sworn in as the new chief minister

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI, adding that other MLAs will be sworn in later.

The oath taking ceremony will be held on 16 March at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district where Mann will be sworn in as the new chief minister. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and its candidates defeated several stalwarts, including Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Earlier today, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at the Golden temple in Amritsar.

Soon after reaching Amritsar, Kejriwal headed straight to the Golden temple to offer prayers.

Earlier, the Delhi Chief Minister, who was accompanied by his Deputy, Manish Sisodia, was received by Mann at the airport. Senior leader Raghav Chadha was also present.

Kejriwal and Mann will also pay obeisance at the Durgiana Mandir and the Sri Ram Tirath Mandir here.

They will later take part in a roadshow in Amritsar to celebrate the party's landslide victory and thank voters.

