Punjab: Bhagwant Mann to take oath on Wednesday, other MLAs to sworn in later

The oath taking ceremony will be held on 16 March at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district where Mann will be sworn in as the new chief minister
Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI, adding that other MLAs will be sworn in later.
The oath taking ceremony will be held on 16 March at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district where Mann will be sworn in as the new chief minister.
