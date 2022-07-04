Punjab: CM Mann's first cabinet expansion today

Punjab: CM Mann's first cabinet expansion today2 min read . 07:30 AM IST
5 to 6 Ministers are likely to be inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is going to expand its cabinet for the first time on Monday.
5 to 6 Ministers are likely to be inducted in the Mann-led State Cabinet.
The oath-taking ceremony of the new Ministers will be held at Raj Bhawan at 5 pm today.
Meanwhile, the discussions on the names of the new Ministers who will join the Bhagwant Mann government are in full swing.
Last week, Mann visited Delhi to meet party high command Arvind Kejriwal. During this meeting, there was a discussion about the cabinet expansion of Punjab and the names of the possible ministers were also mentioned, as per party sources.
However, on being asked about the same, the Punjab Chief Minister said that "there was no discussion about cabinet expansion in the meeting with Kejriwal, we will decide on it in Punjab".
Following the meeting it was reported on Saturday that the Bhagwant Mann government is going to expand the cabinet.
This cabinet expansion comes at a time when AAP has lost the Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election recently and civic elections are also scheduled to be held in Punjab. Looking at the situation, it is believed that this cabinet expansion is an effort to harmonize accordingly.
According to sources, Dwaba and Majha regions can also be represented in this cabinet expansion.
Fauja Singh Sarari, Anmol Gagan Mann, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar are likely to be inducted along with two others.
Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar was earlier appointed pro tem speaker immediately after the government was formed, before Kultar Singh Sandhwan was sworn in as Speaker.
Fauja Singh has been considered for Minister’s post because he is a prominent leader from the Rai Sikh community, said sources.
Fauja Singh has also released a video thanking AAP leadership for considering him for the cabinet, saying he got an unexpected call today morning asking him to be present for Cabinet expansion.
Anmol Gagan Mann is a youth leader and before the Punjab Assembly election, she had even created a Kejriwal anthem. Bhagwant Mann had campaigned for her aggressively in Kharar, along with AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
Jeevanjot Kaur from Amritsar East and Sarvjit Kaur Manuke from Jagrao are among the names that are surfacing for the new female faces. At present, Dr Baljit Kaur is the only woman minister in the Bhagwant Mann government.
It is also believed that the portfolios of some ministers can also be changed.
Following a win in the assembly elections, apart from CM Bhagwant Mann, a total of 10 ministers were inducted into the AAP-led Punjab Cabinet. Post the removal of Health Minister Vijay Singla in the corruption case, there are a total of 9 ministers in the cabinet.
AAP had stormed to power in Punjab by bagging 92 seats in the 117-member State Assembly in the Assembly polls.