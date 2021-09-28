"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu wrote in his resignation letter.
Singh will visit Delhi today and meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, according to reports. This will be Singh's first visit to the national capital after he resigned on 18 September.
However, Raveen Thukral, media advisor to Singh, said Amarinder Singh was on a personal visit to the capital. "Too much is read into Amarinder Singh's visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Thukral told ANI.
Singh resigned as the Punjab CM with less than five months to go for the assembly polls after a protracted power struggle with Sidhu.
