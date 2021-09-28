Two months after taking over as the new chief of the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday stepped down from his post. However, Sidhu said that he will continue to serve the Congress.

Sidhu took to Twitter to make the announcement. He shared the letter he had written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu wrote in his resignation letter.

Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

The move comes ahead of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Delhi visit amid speculation about his future course of action.

It is immediately not known what prompted Sidhu to leave the post of the Punjab Congress chief.

On Sidhu quitting as Punjab Congress chief, Singh said, "I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab."

I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

Amarinder Singh to join BJP?

Singh will visit Delhi today and meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, according to reports. This will be Singh's first visit to the national capital after he resigned on 18 September.

However, Raveen Thukral, media advisor to Singh, said Amarinder Singh was on a personal visit to the capital. "Too much is read into Amarinder Singh's visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Thukral told ANI.

Singh resigned as the Punjab CM with less than five months to go for the assembly polls after a protracted power struggle with Sidhu.

