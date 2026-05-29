Punjab Election Result 2026 LIVE: AAP gains lead in early trends, Congress trails behind as counting continues

Punjab Election Result 2026 LIVE: The Aam Aadmi Party is leading and Congress trailing begind as the counting of votes for the civic body elections in Punjab is underway. The counting began at 8 am on 29 May.

Nearly 64 per cent of voters cast ballots in the 26 May election. The polls were held to elect representatives in 102 civic bodies, including 8 municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats.

The local body elections are seen as crucial for all major political parties in the state, as they are taking place ahead of the assembly polls next year. It is a litmus test for the ruling AAP, which is hoping to retain power in Punjab.

A total of 22,38,241 votes were polled across 102 municipalities, including Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. The elections covered 1,897 wards and 3,833 polling booths across the state.

Among all categories, Nagar Panchayats recorded the highest voter turnout at 76.18 per cent, followed by Municipal Councils with 65.06 per cent. Municipal Corporations registered a turnout of 59.91 per cent.

As many as 7,554 candidates are in the fray across all urban local bodies.

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