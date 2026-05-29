Punjab Election Result 2026 LIVE: AAP gains lead in early trends, Congress trails behind as counting continues

Punjab Election Result 2026 LIVE: The Aam Aadmi Party is leading and Congress trailing begind as the counting of votes for the civic body elections in Punjab is underway. The counting began at 8 am on 29 May.
Nearly 64 per cent of voters cast ballots in the 26 May election. The polls were held to elect representatives in 102 civic bodies, including 8 municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats.
The local body elections are seen as crucial for all major political parties in the state, as they are taking place ahead of the assembly polls next year. It is a litmus test for the ruling AAP, which is hoping to retain power in Punjab.
A total of 22,38,241 votes were polled across 102 municipalities, including Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. The elections covered 1,897 wards and 3,833 polling booths across the state.
Among all categories, Nagar Panchayats recorded the highest voter turnout at 76.18 per cent, followed by Municipal Councils with 65.06 per cent. Municipal Corporations registered a turnout of 59.91 per cent.
As many as 7,554 candidates are in the fray across all urban local bodies.
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Ten AAP leaders were declared unopposed in their respective municipalities in Amritsar.
Four AAP candidates have won the Patran MC elections of Patiala. Kuldeep Singh won from Ward Number 1, Amritpal Singh from Ward Number 4, Anuwinder Singh from Ward Number 12, and Rajwinder Kaur from Ward Number 17.
In the Kapurthala elections, Congress won two wards while the AAP candidate won one ward, according to The Tribune.
AAP has won the Kartarpur municipal council polls in Jalandhar district. Of 15 wards, the AAP has won nine seats, while three went to the Congress, two to independents, and one to the BJP.
DSP Ajnala, Inderjeet Singh says, "The civic body elections were held on 26th May. A strong room was designated at Government College, Ajnala, here. Counting of votes is being done here. All over supervision is being done by SP Headquarters. Four SHO-level officers have been deployed here for security. Police personnel are here on law and order duty. Counting will be done peacefully...Counting of votes from 11 wards are being done here. 33 security personnel are here on duty. You can see everything is peaceful here and it will be continue to be the same."
The ruling AAP is ahead in muncipal polls, the results are being declared today. As things stand, AAP is leading on 131 seats, according to PTC news. The tally so far is as follows:
AAP: 131
Congress: 28
SAD: 28
BJP: 2
Others: 36
In the Mukerian MC elections in Hoshiarpur district, AAP candidate Priya Bharyal has won from Ward Number 1 with 409 votes, while Congress candidate Satnam Singh emerged victorious from Ward Number 2 with 407 votes, according to The Tribune.
Counting of votes for the Punjab civic body elections began across multiple counting centres in the state on Friday amid elaborate security arrangements and tight police deployment to ensure the process remains peaceful and smooth.
Polling for 75 Municipal Councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats across Punjab was held on May 26. A total of 7,555 candidates are contesting the elections for various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in the state.
According to election officials, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded 1,801 candidates, while the Congress has fielded 1,550 candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 1,316 candidates in the fray, and the Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded 1,251 candidates for the civic body polls.
The counting of votes for the civic body elections in Punjab began at 8 am on 29 May.