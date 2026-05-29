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Punjab Election Result 2026 LIVE: AAP gains lead in early trends, Congress trails behind as counting continues

Punjab Election Result 2026 LIVE: The local body elections are seen as crucial for all major political parties in the state, as they are taking place ahead of the assembly polls next year. It is a litmus test for the ruling AAP, which is hoping to retain power in Punjab.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated29 May 2026, 11:30:16 AM IST
Counting of votes begins for Municipal Corporation elections in Kapurthala.
Counting of votes begins for Municipal Corporation elections in Kapurthala.

Punjab Election Result 2026 LIVE: The Aam Aadmi Party is leading and Congress trailing begind as the counting of votes for the civic body elections in Punjab is underway. The counting began at 8 am on 29 May.

Nearly 64 per cent of voters cast ballots in the 26 May election. The polls were held to elect representatives in 102 civic bodies, including 8 municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats.

The local body elections are seen as crucial for all major political parties in the state, as they are taking place ahead of the assembly polls next year. It is a litmus test for the ruling AAP, which is hoping to retain power in Punjab.

A total of 22,38,241 votes were polled across 102 municipalities, including Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. The elections covered 1,897 wards and 3,833 polling booths across the state.

Among all categories, Nagar Panchayats recorded the highest voter turnout at 76.18 per cent, followed by Municipal Councils with 65.06 per cent. Municipal Corporations registered a turnout of 59.91 per cent.

As many as 7,554 candidates are in the fray across all urban local bodies.

Check live updates on Punjab Election Result Here

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29 May 2026, 11:24:02 AM IST

Punjab MC Election Result LIVE: AAP candidates win unopposed in Amritsar

Ten AAP leaders were declared unopposed in their respective municipalities in Amritsar.

29 May 2026, 11:11:09 AM IST

Punjab MC Election Result LIVE: AAP leaders win in Patiala

Four AAP candidates have won the Patran MC elections of Patiala. Kuldeep Singh won from Ward Number 1, Amritpal Singh from Ward Number 4, Anuwinder Singh from Ward Number 12, and Rajwinder Kaur from Ward Number 17.

29 May 2026, 11:06:03 AM IST

Punjab MC Election Result LIVE: Congress wins 2 wards, AAP 1 in Kapurthala

In the Kapurthala elections, Congress won two wards while the AAP candidate won one ward, according to The Tribune.

29 May 2026, 10:58:06 AM IST

Punjab MC Election Result LIVE: AAP wins Kartarpur civic body polls

AAP has won the Kartarpur municipal council polls in Jalandhar district. Of 15 wards, the AAP has won nine seats, while three went to the Congress, two to independents, and one to the BJP.

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29 May 2026, 10:56:44 AM IST

Punjab MC Election Result LIVE: Elaborate security arrangements, says DSP Ajnala

DSP Ajnala, Inderjeet Singh says, "The civic body elections were held on 26th May. A strong room was designated at Government College, Ajnala, here. Counting of votes is being done here. All over supervision is being done by SP Headquarters. Four SHO-level officers have been deployed here for security. Police personnel are here on law and order duty. Counting will be done peacefully...Counting of votes from 11 wards are being done here. 33 security personnel are here on duty. You can see everything is peaceful here and it will be continue to be the same."

29 May 2026, 10:55:27 AM IST

Punjab MC Election Result LIVE: AAP is ahead ine arly leads

The ruling AAP is ahead in muncipal polls, the results are being declared today. As things stand, AAP is leading on 131 seats, according to PTC news. The tally so far is as follows:

AAP: 131

Congress: 28

SAD: 28

BJP: 2

Others: 36

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29 May 2026, 10:53:58 AM IST

Punjab MC Election Result LIVE: AAP, Congress register early wins in Mukerian MC polls

In the Mukerian MC elections in Hoshiarpur district, AAP candidate Priya Bharyal has won from Ward Number 1 with 409 votes, while Congress candidate Satnam Singh emerged victorious from Ward Number 2 with 407 votes, according to The Tribune.

29 May 2026, 10:52:53 AM IST

Punjab MC Election Result LIVE: Counting underway amid elaborate arrangements

Counting of votes for the Punjab civic body elections began across multiple counting centres in the state on Friday amid elaborate security arrangements and tight police deployment to ensure the process remains peaceful and smooth.

29 May 2026, 10:50:40 AM IST

Punjab MC Election Result LIVE: Over 7000 candidates in the fray

Polling for 75 Municipal Councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats across Punjab was held on May 26. A total of 7,555 candidates are contesting the elections for various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in the state.

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29 May 2026, 10:49:49 AM IST

Punjab MC Election Result LIVE: 1801 AAP candidates in the fray

According to election officials, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded 1,801 candidates, while the Congress has fielded 1,550 candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 1,316 candidates in the fray, and the Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded 1,251 candidates for the civic body polls.

29 May 2026, 10:48:30 AM IST

Punjab MC Election Result LIVE: Counting underway for Punjab local body polls

The counting of votes for the civic body elections in Punjab began at 8 am on 29 May.

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