Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

"I would like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID and I will be in quarantine for the next coming days. I got myself tested before the session and then again immediately after the session. Before the session, I tested negative. After the session, I have tested positive," he said.

The Minister further urged people to get tested for coronavirus who have been in contact with him in recent days.

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

In view of increasing Covid-19 cases, night curfew has been imposed in imposed Ludhiana and Patiala district from March 12 between 11 pm to 5 am till further orders.

The Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab on Monday presented its last budget with a total size of ₹1,68,015 crore for 2021-2022. Dedicating the state budget to farmers who are agitating against the Centre's three farm laws, Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal decided against levying any fresh taxes in the state which will go to the assembly polls early next year.

Among his major budget proposals, Badal announced to implement sixth Pay Commission recommendations for the government employees from July, a ₹3,780 crore scheme --'Kamyaab Kisan Khushaal Punjab' for farmers, another dose of crop loan waiver, ₹200 crore for crop diversification programme, doubling of an old-age pension and raising an amount under the Ashirwad scheme and employment for youth.

The FM also announced a free travel facility for women in the state-owned undertaking buses in a “please-all" budget. It will cost ₹150 crore to the state exchequer. Badal said in his speech.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via