Punjab govt orders closure of all coronavirus level-1 facilities

The Punjab Health Department today ordered the closure of all Covid-19 level-1 facilities in the state because of a drop in occupancy in these centres, News agency ANI tweeted. The patients, admitted to the level-1 facilities, will be shifted to the government-run Level-2 centres.

Punjab Health Department issues order to close all COVID level-1 facilities due to drop in occupancy. — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

There are about 8,000 beds at 24 level-1 centres. Civil surgeons in these facilities have been asked to relieve medical and non-medical staff.

Meanwhile, Punjab's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,19,186 on Monday as 1,062 more people tested positive for the disease, while the state's death toll mounted to 3,641 with 38 more fatalities, a medical bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 12,897, it said.

So far, a total of 19,73,958 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said

