Punjab govt withdraws order to supply Covid-19 vaccines in private hospitals.

"The order of providing one-time limited vaccine doses to 18-44 years age group population through private hospital has not been taken in the right spirit and is hereby withdrawn. Further, it has been decided that the private hospitals should return forthwith all the vaccine doses available with them. The doses which they have not utilized as of date should also be returned back, once they get direct supplies from the manufacturers," according to the Punjab government notification.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}