Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Punjab illicit liquor case should be handed over to CBI immediately. He further stated that the state govt needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias.

"Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State govt needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias. The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by local police,"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has already ordered a magisterial inquiry by divisional commissioner Jalandhar into the hooch tragedy. The inquiry will look into the facts and circumstances leading to incidents, as well as into any other issues connected or relevant to the incidents.

In a major crackdown as spurious liquor claimed 86 lives in three districts of Punjab, police on Saturday arrested 17 more people in over 100 raids from parts of the state, officials said.

On Friday, police had nabbed eight people after deaths were reported due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Amritsar, Gurdaspur’s Batala and Tarn Taran.

So far, 25 arrests have been made in the case, the officials added.

According to them, 63 people have died in Tarn Taran, 12 in Amritsar and 11 in Batala after drinking spurious liquor.

The tragedy has been unfolding since Wednesday evening in the three Punjab districts.

