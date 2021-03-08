Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal today proposed to increase the monthly pension for freedom fighters. The proposed increase of pension from ₹7,500 to ₹9,400 will be from 1 April.

The government has issued a notification exempting the freedom fighters and their legal heirs (children and grandchildren) from the toll tax on state highways on the production of identity cards issued to them. Also, freedom fighters and their legal heirs have been provided with a free bus travel facility in roadways and PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses.

The government has also proposed a free transport facility for students and women and has introduced a free pickup facility for women at night by the Punjab Police in all the districts of the state for which an allocation of ₹170 crore has been provided.

The government has proposed to enhance the assistance under the Aashirwad Scheme from ₹21,000 to 51,000 from July 1, 2021. An allocation of ₹250 crore has been provided in 2021-2022 for this scheme.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution saluting the indomitable spirit of women in contributing to the progress of the nation.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in the budget session to mark International Women's Day.

Singh termed the day an occasion "to realistically assess where we have reached and to rededicate ourselves to providing a life of equality and dignity to every woman in the state".

The chief minister underlined the government's strong and continued commitment to the empowerment of women and the girl child at every level, including the family, the workplace and the society in general.

