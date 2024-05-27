Punjab Lok Sabha polls 2024: Jalandhar braces for intense battle among former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and 3 turncoats
Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab gears up for a tough battle in Lok Sabha polls 2024 with former chief minister and three defectors eyeing the Scheduled Castes-reserved seat.
The Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab is gearing up for a heated contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. A former chief minister and three defectors are vying for the Scheduled Castes-reserved seat. Historically, Congress has dominated it, and Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral previously represented it.