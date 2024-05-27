Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab gears up for a tough battle in Lok Sabha polls 2024 with former chief minister and three defectors eyeing the Scheduled Castes-reserved seat.

The Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab is gearing up for a heated contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. A former chief minister and three defectors are vying for the Scheduled Castes-reserved seat. Historically, Congress has dominated it, and Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral previously represented it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's all you need to know:

Congress placed its bet on Dalit leader and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. During his campaign, Channi urged people to vote for him, saying, "I have come to stay here. My ancestors are from here. I assure you that I will remain with you and serve you. “Whatever you say, I will do. You are my family and I will prove this in the coming days when you give me a chance," says Channi.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded two-time former Akali MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu, who joined the party in April. Tinu relies on the Mann government's two-year performance, as he speaks about giving 43,000 government jobs, 300 units of free electricity per month, and the opening of 'Aam Aadmi' clinics, which provide free treatment and medicines.

The BJP, on the other hand, nominated sitting MP Sushil Rinku, who was first announced as the candidate by the AAP. However, Rinku left the AAP and joined the saffron party to fight from the Jalandhar seat. Last year, Rinku quit the Congress and joined the AAP. Rinku is banking on the Modi government's 10-year performance at the Centre. At a public meeting, lauding the central government, Rinku said the BJP-led dispensation took India's economy to fifth place globally and that the country will become the third-largest economy.

The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded former Punjab Congress chief and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee from the seat. Kaypee jumped the ship from the Congress to the SAD last month. With 16.54 lakh voters, the Jalandhar constituency has around 37 per cent of the scheduled caste population. This Lok Sabha seat comprises nine assembly segments: "Phillaur (SC), Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur (SC), Jalandhar West (SC), Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt and Adampur (SC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!