Punjab Leader of Opposition Bajwa and Congress leaders protest against CM Mann outside Assembly. Bajwa criticizes Central and Haryana governments' handling of farmers' protest, stating police had no right to impede movement.

Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and other Congress leaders on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Assembly against Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Monday, Bajwa slammed the Central and Haryana governments for their handling of the ongoing farmers' protest, drawing parallels with the recent French farmers' protest in Paris.

Bajwa asserted that the police from Delhi and Haryana had no right to impede the farmers' movement. “The manner in which Punjab was barricaded by the Central Government as well as the Haryana Government. Business suffered. At this time, the state government and the CM himself should have gone to the centre with the demands of the farmers...This is a border state, it is essential to maintain peace in a state with an international border. But the CM did not shoulder his responsibility," Bajwa told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the opposition leader raised serious allegations against the Haryana Police and levelled allegations against them for causing harm to the agitated farmers.

"Haryana Police put up barricades, came within Punjab's area and affected around 300 people. One young man was killed, 8-9 farmers have died but what is our Police doing?," Bajwa said.

The farmer leader declared that groups of farmers will continue their presence at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders until the government reopens the roads leading to Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since February 13, farmers have been stationed at various points along the borders of the national capital, accompanied by their tractors, mini-vans, and pickup trucks. Their demands include a law ensuring minimum support price (MSP) and the withdrawal of police cases lodged against farmers during previous protests.

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!