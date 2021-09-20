Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab Chief Minister at 11 am today

Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab Chief Minister at 11 am today

Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi is slated to take oath as Punjab's 16th Chief Minister.
1 min read . 06:34 AM IST Livemint

Charanjit Singh Channi a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib - will be Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister

New Delhi: Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi is slated to take oath as Punjab's 16th Chief Minister at 11 am today. The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Chandigarh.

Channi was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab and is set to take over as next Chief Minister following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. 

These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Channi a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib - will be Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister.

Channi was Technical Education Minister in the outgoing Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet.

He was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency for the first time in 2007. He was elected to the assembly seat again in 2012 and then in 2017.

 

