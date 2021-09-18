OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Punjab power tussle: CM Amarinder Singh to address press conference ahead of CLP meet today
Amid a political rift in Punjab Congress, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has informed that we will address a press conference at 4.30 pm on Saturday ahead of the state Congress Legislative Party meeting.

“Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will address a press conference at Punjab Raj Bhawan Gate at 4.30 pm," said Raveen Thukral, media advisor to the Punjab CM.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat and two observers have reached Chandigarh for the CLP meeting, the announcement of which has triggered speculations about the fate of CM Amarinder Singh.

Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary have been appointed as the party's central observers for the CLP meeting scheduled for 5 pm on Saturday.

