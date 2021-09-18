1 min read.Updated: 18 Sep 2021, 04:04 PM ISTLivemint
AICC general secretary Harish Rawat and two observers have reached Chandigarh for the CLP meeting, the announcement of which has triggered speculations about the fate of CM Amarinder Singh
Amid a political rift in Punjab Congress, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has informed that we will address a press conference at 4.30 pm on Saturday ahead of the state Congress Legislative Party meeting.
“Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will address a press conference at Punjab Raj Bhawan Gate at 4.30 pm," said Raveen Thukral, media advisor to the Punjab CM.