After resigning as the chief minister of Punjab, Congress veteran Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that he will oppose the name of state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's name for the new CM face, reported news agency ANI .

“...Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face," said Amarinder Singh.

“He is friends with (Pakistan Army chief) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, I will oppose if he is chosen as the next CM face," he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

When the political tussle in Punjab Congress had escalated in August, the party's central leadership sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the party chief apparently against the desire of Amarinder Singh.

CM's resignation

Amarinder submitted his resignation to Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit during the day, capping months of a power tussle that had polarised the ruling party in the state.

Following this, he had said that the party high command can make whoever they have faith in the next CM.

“I had informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi this morning that I will be tendering my resignation today. The party seemed to have an element of doubt that I could not run the government. I feel humiliated," said Singh after resigning.

He said that he had been summoned thrice over the last two months by the central leadership.

Asked about his future course of action, Amarinder Singh said, "As far as my future politics is concerned, there is always an option and I will use that option when time comes."

An official release said his wife Preneet Kaur, MP, accompanied him to the Governor house. His son Raninder Singh was also present, along with MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Ravneet Singh Bittu, AG Atul Nanda and Chief Principal Secretary to CM Suresh Kumar.

The development comes just four months ahead of assembly elections in Punjab.

