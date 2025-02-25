Punjab Minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema slammed Congress' Partap Singh Bajwa for his comment ‘32 AAP MLAs were in touch with him to switch sides’. Cheema claims Bajwa is participating in ‘low-level politics’ as he wants to join BJP and assures that they standing strong with Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann

Following the controversy Cheema told ANI on Tuesday, "He does low-level politics because he wants to join BJP. First, he sends his brother (Fatehjang Singh Bajwa) to the party... he is hungry for power. We stand firmly with Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and AAP. No MLA is going anywhere... Bajwa is an expert in spreading lies."

What Bajwa said on AAP MLAs ? On Monday, Bajwa also claimed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was in touch with the BJP. "When (Arvind) Kejriwal decides to remove him, he (Mann) will pack his bags and join them (BJP)," he claimed.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly asserted that in his 45 years of political experience, he has never made any wrong statement. "We had earlier said the Congress does not have any intention to topple this (AAP) government," he said.

"I am saying this again, 32 MLAs are in touch with me. Not only MLAs, but even ministers are in touch with me. Aman Arora is also aware of this matter," claimed Bajwa.

"They (AAP MLAs) all know that this is their last term. They are looking for new parties to get tickets. I am in touch with them (32 MLAs). We will see who is to be brought in, who is likely to win the polls and who is not. It will happen at an appropriate time."