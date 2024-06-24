'Pursue Rahul, Priyanka to...': JP Nadda asks Mallikarjun Kharge to 'join' protest on Kallkurichi hooch tragedy
BJP President JP Nadda on Monday wrote a letter to Mallikarjun Kharge and urged him two pursue Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Wadra to join protest
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Expressing concern over the tragic loss of lives in the spurious liquor tragedy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday wrote a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Calling the hooch tragedy a “state-sponsored murder", JP Nadda urged Mallikarjun Kharge to pursue Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join the protest against the incident.