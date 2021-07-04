BJP MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn-in as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, at a programme in Raj Bhawan, Dehradun on Sunday.

Along with him, BJP MLAs Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, and Ganesh Joshi and Yashpal Arya also took oath as ministers in the new State Cabinet.

Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, and Yatishwaranand also take oath as ministers in the new Cabinet of Uttarakhand.

Oath of office was administered on Dhami by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

Earlier today, Dhami met some leaders, including Satpal Maharaj and Harak Singh Rawat, who were members of former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat's cabinet. He also visited former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at his Defense Colony residence in Dehradun and met the outgoing Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat at his Bhagirathipuram residence in the city.

On Saturday, Dhami was elected as the new leader of the BJPs legislature party in Uttarakhand.

The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency, Dhami (45) will be the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. Notably, Dhami has never been a minister in the state government and now is all set to swear in as the chief minister, overlooking many senior leaders.

"A common party worker has been given a chance to serve the state. I am thankful to the party's high command," Dhami told media persons here.

The son of an ex-serviceman, Pushkar Singh Dhami was born in 1975 in Kanalichhina village in Pithoragarh district. He holds a law degree and served as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer. He also had been a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Dhami served as the president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Uttarakhand twice between 2002 and 2008. He is believed to be a protege of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Dhami will be the 11th Chief Minister of the hill state and will replace Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned on Friday. He will be the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months.

Dhami belongs to the Kumaun region. Notably, the last two chief ministers were from the Garhwal region.

The change of guard came a day after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from the post on Friday.

The consensus on the Uttarakhand Chief Minister was reached after the BJP legislature party meet on Saturday afternoon in Dehradun.

Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022.

The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70 member Assembly.

