Pushkar Singh Dhami , who was formally elected as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand today afternoon, will take oath as the Chief Minister late in the evening today. Dhami has replaced Tirath Singh Rawat as the new Uttarakhand CM.

The new Uttarakhand chief minister has reached Raj Bhawan in Dehradun to meet Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

Speaking to reporters, Dhami said, "My party has appointed a common worker, son of an ex-serviceman, who was born in Pithoragarh to serve the state."

"We'll work together for people's welfare. We accept the challenge of serving people with the help of others, in a short time span," the new CM of Uttarakhand added.

The change of guard came a day after Tirat Singh Rawat resigned from the post on Friday late evening.

The consensus on the Uttarakhand Chief Minister was reached after the BJP legislature party meet today in Dehradun.

Dhami is the MLA from the Khatima constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district. He is the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was the central observer for the meeting of MLAs, was also present there.

Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

Tirath Singh Rawat, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, took over as the Chief Minister on March 10 this year. To continue as the chief minister, he had to be elected to the state assembly within six months since he was not an MLA.

Former Uttarakhand minister and Congress leader Navprabhat had earlier this week written to the Election Commission urging it to "clear the confusion" in the state regarding by-polls.

The Congress leader quoted Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which mandates that the Election Commission fill the casual vacancies in state legislatures through bye-elections within six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy, provided that the remainder of the term of a member in relation to a vacancy is one year or more.

Tirath Singh, also an MP has become the first Chief Minister of the state who could not present himself before the assembly.

With agency inputs

