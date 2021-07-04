Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand today at 6pm. He will be the 11th Chief Minister of the state just ahead of few months before the state goes for the assembly elections next year. Dhami will be replacing Tirath Singh Rawat as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister after he was elected as Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader.

Pushkar Singh Dhami is the MLA from the Khatima constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district. He will be the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months.Dhami has been representing the Khatima seat in Uttarakhand assembly for two consecutive terms since 2012. Khatima is in Udham Singh Nagar district in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

Tirath Singh Rawat, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, took over as the Chief Minister on March 10 this year. To continue as the chief minister, he had to be elected to the state assembly within six months since he was not an MLA.

Uttarakhand CM-elect said he will turn the challenge of 2022 assembly polls into an opportunity.

"Yes of course it is a challenge but we will turn it into an opportunity," he told reporters soon after meeting Governor Baby Rani Maurya to inform her about his election as the leader of the BJP's legislature party.

Asked whether there would be a cabinet reshuffle in the state, he said he would be able to say something on it only after he had done proper homework. When asked whether he will work for the unemployed youth, he said he will definitely make an effort to get them jobs.

Challenges before Pushkar Singh Dhami

Be it a Covid-battered economy, a suspended Chardham yatra, a massive fake Covid testing scam during Kumbh in Haridwar or an ongoing agitation by the priests of Gangotri and Yamunotri against the Devasthanam Board, Dhami has quite a few challenges to grapple with. The main challenge before Dhami lies in spurring the party to yet another victory in the state for a second consecutive term in office in 2022.

