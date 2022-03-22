Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand CM tomorrow

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost from the Khatima constituency in the Uttarakhand, led the party's poll effort as Chief Minister during the assembly polls held last month
Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as the Chief Minister for the second time on on Wednesday at 3.30pm.The ceremony will be held at Parade Ground in Dehradunandalong with Dhami, the cabinet will also be administered oath
Dhami was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttarakhand on Monday, paving the way for his taking over the reins of the state for a second time. Dhami, who lost from the Khatima constituency in the Uttarakhand, led the party's poll effort as Chief Minister during the assembly polls held last month.
In his first comments after his unanimous election as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislative party on Monday, Dhami said, "We will fulfil all the commitments that we made to people ahead of the polls. The uniform civil code is an important one among them and we will fulfil it too."
"I thank the people for believing in the prime minister's vision and giving the BJP a big victory. I also thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the home minister, party president J P Nadda and Rajnath Singh, who was the party's central observer for Uttarakhand, for showing confidence in an ordinary worker and the son of a soldier like me," Dhami told reporters.
"We will give a transparent government and fulfil the commitments we have made to people. The prime minister has given us his vision for Uttarakhand's development and said the decade belongs to the state. We will work in accordance with his vision and make Uttarakhand a leading state when it celebrates the silver jubilee of its existence in 2025", he said.