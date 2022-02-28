Putin finds himself isolated, out of touch as invasion of Ukraine sputters

Now evidence is mounting that even some allies may be moving away from him. Turkey is weighing a request from Ukraine to block Russian warships from entering the Black Sea through a strategic chokepoint. Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman and top aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, tweeted Sunday that his country would “continue our efforts to help the people of Ukraine and end bloodshed in this unjust and unlawful war." Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic and ally of Russia, has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

