Putin orders deployment of troops to breakaway regions in Ukraine

Western intelligence officials said Russian forces have continued to build along Ukraine’s borders in the past 72 hours, including the deployment of its S-400 air-defense systems. They said there are now about 100 battalion tactical groups in the area of operations, with more on the way. Around two-thirds of the units are within 31 miles of the border with Ukraine and primed to make an offensive strike. One official described it as “a move from being postured for military operations to being poised for military operations," with indications pointing to a possible large-scale invasion.