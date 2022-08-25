Home / Politics / News / Putin orders Russian military to start beefing up in 2023
Putin orders Russian military to start beefing up in 2023
1 min read.06:14 PM ISTAP
Vladimir Putin’s decree signed Thursday didn’t explain whether the military will beef up its ranks by drafting a bigger number of conscripts, increasing the number of volunteer soldiers or using a combination of both.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MOSCOW :Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to increase the size of the country's armed forces by 137,000 amid Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MOSCOW :Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to increase the size of the country's armed forces by 137,000 amid Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.
Putin’s decree signed Thursday didn’t explain whether the military will beef up its ranks by drafting a bigger number of conscripts, increasing the number of volunteer soldiers or using a combination of both.
Putin’s decree signed Thursday didn’t explain whether the military will beef up its ranks by drafting a bigger number of conscripts, increasing the number of volunteer soldiers or using a combination of both.