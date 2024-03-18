Putin Says He Agreed to Navalny Prisoner Swap
SummaryThe Russian leader said he gave his assent to an exchange with prisoners held in the West before Navalny’s death in an Arctic prison camp.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday he had agreed to exchange Alexei Navalny with prisoners in the West days before the Russian opposition politician dropped dead in an Arctic penal colony.
