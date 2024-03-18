Putin Says He Agreed to Navalny Prisoner Swap

For months, members of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation had been advocating for a deal that would have seen Russia release Navalny, who was serving sentences amounting to 30 years on charges he said were politically motivated. After he died the foundation said those talks had reached their final stage to secure his exchange, along with two U.S. citizens held in Russia. In return, Berlin was meant to free Vadim Krasikov, a suspected member of Russia’s Federal Security Service, serving a life sentence for murder in Germany, for the killing of a Chechen fugitive.