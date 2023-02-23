Putin says Russia, China reach ‘new milestones’ on cooperation
President Vladimir Putin said he’s waiting for his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to visit Russia as he hailed deepening ties with Beijing at talks with China’s top diplomat.
President Vladimir Putin said he's waiting for his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to visit Russia as he hailed deepening ties with Beijing at talks with China's top diplomat.
