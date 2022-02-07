PARIS : When President Emmanuel Macron of France meets Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Monday he will embark on a round of shuttle diplomacy aimed at defusing the Ukraine crisis and opening an era for European countries to play a bigger role in the continent’s defense.

The gambit comes as relations between Russia and the West are on a knife’s edge. Mr. Putin has massed more than 100,000 troops along the border with Ukraine in what Western officials fear is a prelude to an invasion that could be Europe’s biggest land war since World War II. His demand: that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization scale back its military presence in Eastern Europe to that of 1997, before most of the former Eastern Bloc countries had joined the alliance.

In preparation, Mr. Macron conducted a flurry of phone calls this weekend with President Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other allies. He also signaled his approach to the talks in an interview with French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche published on the eve of his Russia trip.

“Russia’s geopolitical objective today is clearly not Ukraine, but to clarify the rules of cohabitation with NATO and the EU," Mr. Macron said. “The security and sovereignty of Ukraine or any other European state cannot be compromised, just as it is legitimate for Russia to raise the question of its own security."

The diplomacy provides an opportunity for Mr. Macron to burnish his credentials as a statesman before he faces re-election in April. The French public has long expected its leaders—from Gen. Charles de Gaulle to former President Nicolas Sarkozy—to act with autonomy on the world stage. France remains the European Union’s only major military power with its own nuclear arsenal.

“Mr. Macron needs to bolster his record," said Tatiana Kastoueva-Jean, an analyst at Paris-based think tank IFRI.

Mr. Macron is filling a leadership void in Europe left by the departure of Angela Merkel as German chancellor. Last month, he took the helm of the EU’s rotating presidency, delivering an address that stunned many European leaders with a call for “a new order of security and stability" in Europe, aside from the postwar trans-Atlantic alliance that has underpinned the continent’s security for decades.

Ms. Merkel’s successor, Mr. Scholz, is in Washington on Monday, where he is expected to come under renewed pressure from the Biden administration to publicly commit to closing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Russia should Moscow invade Ukraine—something he has stopped short of saying despite Washington’s insistence.

Mr. Scholz has faced criticism in the U.S. for refusing to send weapons to Ukraine, and at home for his relative absence from the diplomatic scene since the start of the Ukraine crisis when other European leaders have been more visible. Chancellery officials have said Mr. Scholz was working behind the scenes to defuse the crisis and would visit both Ukraine and Russia in the coming days.

Since his election in 2017, Mr. Macron has sought to cultivate ties with Mr. Putin, meeting with him a dozen times, including a visit to the Palace of Versailles. Mr. Macron has pushed Western allies to maintain dialogue with Mr. Putin, raising fears among some that he was too willing to offer concessions to Mr. Putin.

A meeting he held with Mr. Putin at the French president’s summer residence in the Fort of Brégançon on the French Riviera in August 2019 unnerved other Western governments, which felt they hadn’t been properly informed that it would take place.

“There’s always been a lingering suspicion that France plays solo, and may be too prone to concessions to Russia," said Bruno Tertrais, a political scientist and deputy director of the Foundation for Strategic Research, a think tank in Paris. “The Brégançon visit was the original sin."

Later that month, Mr. Macron riled French diplomats with a blunt call to reach out to Russia.

“We have our own deep state," Mr. Macron told an annual gathering of French ambassadors, “and I know that many of you distrust Russia."

In December 2019, he hosted a meeting between Mr. Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Élysée Palace. It remains the only time Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelensky have met in person.

The meeting seemed to breathe new life into the Normandy format—peace talks between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine. In the months that followed, Kyiv and Russia-backed militants in Ukraine’s eastern provinces exchanged prisoners and took other steps to ease tensions. But then progress came to a halt.

“The Russian side stopped playing the game," said Marie Dumoulin, a Russia expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations and a former French diplomat.

French officials say Mr. Macron’s history with Mr. Putin allows him to play a unique role in mediating between Russia and the U.S. In a phone call with Mr. Macron last week, the Russian president described the Frenchman as a “quality interlocutor," according to an aide to Mr. Macron.

“I’m waiting for you, I want to have a conversation of substance with you, get to the bottom of things," Mr. Putin told Mr. Macron, according to the aide.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that the meeting between Messrs. Putin and Macron was expected to be “voluminous in time and content."

“This is a very important visit," Mr. Peskov added. But the presidential spokesman cautioned that Moscow wasn’t expecting the talks to yield any breakthrough on the Ukraine crisis.

“Of course, the situation is too complicated to expect any decisive changes in the course of one meeting," he said.

Mr. Peskov said Mr. Macron had told Mr. Putin that he was “coming up with certain ideas to find possible options for defusing tensions in Europe," and he plans to share these ideas with the Russian president during their discussions, Mr. Peskov said. He didn’t provide further details.

