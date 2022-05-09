Putin uses Russia’s Victory Day parade to justify invasion of Ukraine

Western and Ukrainian officials say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, was unprovoked and is unjustified. Since the start of the war, Moscow has falsely claimed that the government in Kyiv is run by Nazis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish and grew up speaking Russian, has argued that, given the loss of more than eight million Ukrainians during World War II, his people could never support such an ideology.

