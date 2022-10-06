Putin’s best weapon: Bidenomics

For the Democrats, saving the planet is World War III, IV and V. No issue or reality, including Mr. Putin’s threat to use tactical nukes in Ukraine, will deter them from demoting every other priority to achieve their climate goals. But the Putin threat—and this week’s firing by North Korea of a ballistic missile across Japan—has pushed climate über alles out of the realm of economic forecasts by the Congressional Budget Office and onto the blazing front burner.