Putin’s daughters face possible EU, US sanctions over Ukraine invasion

The president’s personal life is generally shrouded in secrecy. His separation in 2013 from his wife, a former stewardess for Russia’s national carrier Aeroflot, came in a surprise announcement in a brief appearance after a performance of the ballet “La Esmeralda" at the Kremlin theater. It set the stage for the first divorce, the following year, of a Russian leader since Peter the Great and ended years of speculation about the state of the couple’s union. Mr. Putin described the end of the marriage as a “joint decision."