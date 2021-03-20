Counting of votes began on Wednesday and it continued till Saturday as jumbo-sized ballot papers were used in the poll in view of the large number of candidates and also because the voters exercised their franchise in a preferential method. The total number of voters in the two constituencies is over 10 lakh. As many as 93 candidates were in the fray from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, while 71 nominees contested from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

