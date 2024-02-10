PV Narasimha Rao's family reacts to Bharat Ratna award: ‘slap on the face of Congress party, Gandhi family…’
Narasimha Rao's family expressed gratitude to PM Modi for bestowing the Bharat Ratna on him, acknowledging his visionary leadership and global recognition for his services and achievements.
PV Narasimha Rao's family thanked PM Narendra Modi for conferring the Bharat Ratna to the former prime minister and Congress leader for his contribution to the country.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message