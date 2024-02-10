PV Narasimha Rao's family thanked PM Narendra Modi for conferring the Bharat Ratna to the former prime minister and Congress leader for his contribution to the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier announced that former prime ministers Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, as well as agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan, would be honoured with India's highest civilian honour.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Prabhakar Rao, the son of the former prime minister, said, "It's not only for the family but for the admirers and followers of Narasimha Rao on being chosen for the Bharat Ratna (posthumously). We extend our sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to bestow the country's highest prize on PV Narasimha Rao."

"Narasimha Rao had a lifelong association with politics and grew as a statesman while contributing a lot to the country with his visionary leadership. His land reforms and, especially, the economic reforms made a historic difference to India. His services and leadership were recognised globally," he added.

Lauding PM Modi's gesture of awarding the Bharat Ratna to a stalwart of an Opposition party, his daughter Vani Devi said, "Beyond parties, recognising PV and conferring Bharat Ratna shows the good values, manners of our Prime Minister."

She, however, pointed out that the award could have come sooner. "Though there is a slight delay, it's ok. Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian honour. Telangana people are very happy over Bharat Ratna being conferred upon Narasimha Rao. The family members are overwhelmed. We are very excited," she added.

His other daughter Sarada Devi also expressed happiness over her father getting the prestigious award.

'Slap on the face' Meanwhile, Narasimha Rao's grandson and Telangana BJP spokesperson N V Subhash alleged that the Congress had failed to recognise the contributions of Rao though he belonged to the party.

"It is a slap on the face of the Congress party, especially to the Gandhi family" as the achievements of Rao were credited to the Gandhi family while attributing failures to his grandfather, Subhash claimed.

Narasimha Rao was Prime Minister of the country from June 21, 1991 to May 16, 1996. He was born on June 28, 1921 in Karimnagar. He was the iconic architect of liberalisation and economic reforms.

