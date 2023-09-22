Quad foreign ministers meet on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session

New Delhi: The foreign ministers of the Quad nations--Australia, India, Japan and the United States--met in New York on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The four top diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific" and advancing a vision for “a region that is peaceful and prosperous, stable and secure, free from intimidation and coercion, and where disputes are settled in accordance with international law."

The focus of the meeting was to reiterate common ground and take stock of the Quad's existing initiatives.

“We commit to advance the initiatives announced by our leaders in Hiroshima to support the Indo-Pacific region through practical cooperation, including on climate change and clean energy supply chains, and on infrastructure through the Quad Infrastructure Fellowships Program and the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience," said the joint readout of the meeting.

“We continue to advance the development of a secure and trusted telecommunications network with a network modernization project and Open Radio Access Network deployment in Palau, progress on Quad cybersecurity initiatives — and explore avenues to share Earth Observation data to monitor extreme weather events and support climate adaptation. We support the private sector-led Quad Investors Network to facilitate investment in critical and emerging technologies."

The Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness was also discussed. It is geared towards helping regional countries combat illegal maritime activities and respond to climate events.

“We look forward to the Quad Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Working Group convening our second tabletop exercise in Brisbane, Australia, to strengthen the Quad’s readiness to support regional partners in times of humanitarian disaster," the joint readout says.

Counter-terrorism efforts were also discussed.

Talks also centred on a range of geopolitical crises ranging from the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Myanmar to North Korea's ballistic missile launches.

