Quad counter-punch: Allies unite to break China's critical minerals grip

Critical minerals and rare earth elements have of late assumed importance in public discourse. The development comes at a time when a Japanese business delegation is in India. During a meeting of key businesses from both the countries in the battery and critical minerals supply chain on Wednesday, the industry representatives suggested that India can be a manufacturing and demand hub for critical minerals. Under a possible partnership of Quad countries, Australia can act as a raw material supplier while Japan and US can provide key technological support for the partnership to succeed.