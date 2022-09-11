Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Scotland turns royal spotlight northward

Royal officials said that the queen’s coffin, as of Saturday, was draped in Scotland’s royal banner in Balmoral Castle’s ballroom, to give the estate’s staff the chance to pay respects. At 10 a.m. local time Sunday, a hearse will begin driving the casket down the coast via the Scottish cities of Aberdeen and Dundee to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. The coffin will spend the night in Holyroodhouse, her official palace in Scotland.