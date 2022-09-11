Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Scotland turns royal spotlight northward
First few days of ceremony surrounding the monarch’s death fall in England’s northern neighbor
EDINBURGH (SCOTLAND) :The death of Queen Elizabeth II at her summer residence at Balmoral Castle has given Scotland an outsize role in Britain’s plans to mourn the monarch.
The queen’s journey back to London begins here Sunday, kicking off two days of elaborate ceremonies the sparsely populated nation would have missed had she died in England, where she spent most of her time. But her routine of summering in Scotland prompted royal officials to devise a contingency plan, code-named Operation Unicorn, in the event she died up north.
The plan was triggered upon her death on Thursday. Balmoral, a remote Scottish Highlands estate, suddenly transformed into a shrine for mourners bearing flowers. A volunteer army of locals, who had been preparing for such a contingency for at least months, quickly set up a fleet of double-decker buses to ferry mourners from a makeshift parking lot to the estate’s stone and metal gate. Several members of the queen’s family viewed the tributes on Saturday.
Much of Britain—and the world—will be fixated on Scotland as the queen’s coffin becomes the focal point of several processions and rituals before departing for London on Tuesday.
Scotland’s roughly five million people represent less than 10% of the U.K. population. England and Scotland were separate—and often rival—kingdoms until the two crowns were combined through the 1707 Act of Union, creating the Kingdom of Great Britain, under a single monarch.
That union has been tested at times, including in recent years. During a 2014 referendum over Scottish independence, 55% of Scots voted to remain. Still, breakaway sentiment resonates. The dominant party in the Scottish government is committed to an independent state and has promised to push for a new vote.
Scots are also less supportive of the monarchy than other Britons. In a poll earlier this year for think tank British Future, 45% of Scots favored keeping the monarchy, while 58% of people in Britain as a whole did. Political analysts say many Scots don’t necessarily feel British.
Many Scots, though, remain staunch monarchists, and the queen’s death has triggered an outpouring here of tributes from most political stripes. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, whose Scottish Nationalist Party is pushing for another referendum, said Scotland “loved, respected and admired" the queen.
Royal officials said that the queen’s coffin, as of Saturday, was draped in Scotland’s royal banner in Balmoral Castle’s ballroom, to give the estate’s staff the chance to pay respects. At 10 a.m. local time Sunday, a hearse will begin driving the casket down the coast via the Scottish cities of Aberdeen and Dundee to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. The coffin will spend the night in Holyroodhouse, her official palace in Scotland.
“It will be especially poignant to see Her Majesty’s coffin begin its journey from her Aberdeenshire home to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh," Ms. Sturgeon said in a statement.
On Monday afternoon, a hearse will carry the queen’s coffin through Edinburgh’s famous tourist area, along a hilly and cobblestoned boulevard known as the Royal Mile, to St. Giles’ Cathedral. King Charles III and the royal family will follow the vehicle on foot.
At the cathedral, the crown of Scotland will be placed on the coffin, which will be available for public viewing for 24 hours. The plans call for the coffin to head to London by plane on Tuesday evening.
U.K. authorities have spent years preparing for the death of the queen, who was 96 when she died. In the most likely scenario, that would have taken place in or near London, England. The queen spent most of her time there, residing at Buckingham Palace or at Windsor Castle, especially since scaling back travel in recent years.
But her routine of spending the warmer months in Scotland prompted authorities to draw up Operation Unicorn, named after the mythical beast that has been an emblem for the country for centuries, in the event of her death here.
The minutely choreographed plan was in full swing by Friday. Local authorities near Balmoral, besides setting up the parking lots and double-decker buses, had also installed portable toilets and first-aid tents. In Edinburgh, authorities blocked off several streets in the city center. The Royal Mile was lined with barricades and swarms of police officers and security contractors.
That made for a frenzied scene on Saturday, which in many ways was a normal late-summer day. On a blue-sky afternoon, tour groups and students from the nearby University of Edinburgh, which begins the school year next week, clogged the historic city center. Street musicians played bagpipes and guitars. Just a couple hundred feet from St. Giles’ Cathedral, another performer who claimed to be the world’s most-pierced woman offered tarot-card readings.