Quit to contest polls on BJP ticket? Jairam Ramesh questions Election Commissioner Arun Goel's resignation
Speculation arises over Arun Goel's resignation as Election Commissioner with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hinting at potential reasons like political differences and personal motives. Ramesh criticized the BJP-led Centre and emphasized the importance of democratic institutions.
Arun Goel could be contesting the elections on a BJP ticket, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday reacting to the resignation of Election Commissioner ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
