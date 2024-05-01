Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Cong makes last-ditch attempts to convince Rahul, Priyanka to contest in Amethi, Raebareli
Rahul and Priyanka are reluctant to contest elections from Raebareli and Amethi seats, sources said. Instead of Amethi, Rahul Gandhi may agree to contest from Raebareli seat while Priyanka Gandhi may not contest elections. The deadline for filing nomination is on May 3.
Suspense over the Congress candidates for Amethi and Raebareli seats of Uttar Pradesh continues even as the last-ditch attempts are underway to convince Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, or at least one of the two siblings, to enter the fray.
