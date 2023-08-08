Raghav Chadha accused of fraud, AAP MP responds to Home Minister Amit Shah's call for investigation1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Five MPs accuse AAP's Raghav Chadha of including their names in a proposed Select Committee without consent. Home Minister Amit Shah has called for investigation.
Five Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Rajya Sabha have lodged complaints about their alleged unauthorised inclusion in a proposed Select Committee on the Delhi Services Bill by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha. This move has triggered a call for a Privilege Motion against Chadha, stirring debates and discussions within the parliamentary framework.