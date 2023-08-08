Five Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Rajya Sabha have lodged complaints about their alleged unauthorised inclusion in a proposed Select Committee on the Delhi Services Bill by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha. This move has triggered a call for a Privilege Motion against Chadha, stirring debates and discussions within the parliamentary framework.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also accused Chadha of fraudulent activity. He called for an investigation by the parliament's Privilege Committee into this matter.

The proposal for the creation of the Select Committee itself was made by Chadha, with the intention of subjecting the Delhi Services Bill to thorough scrutiny.

On August 7, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Vijay Sai Reddy asserted that one of their party members' names had been incorporated by Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha into the suggested Select Committee on the Delhi Services Bill, without obtaining the member's agreement.

"Raghav Chadha included one of our party member's name in the proposed Select Committee on the Delhi Services Bill without holding prior consultations with him," Reddy told ANI.

BJP's Narhari Amin also accused Chadha of including his name in the Select Committee. “He did not hold prior consultations with me and neither did I give my consent to this. What he did was wrong. I did not even put my signature on any document," he told ANI.

BJD's Sasmit Patra said that he came to know that his name had been mentioned in a resolution moved by Chadha. “How could he put my name in the resolution without my consent? I hope the chairman of the House will take action," he said.

In response to the allegations, Chadha maintained his readiness to address the situation. "Let a privilege committee send me a notice. I will give my answer to the committee," he stated.

Chadha's effort to send the bill to a select committee was eventually defeated by a voice vote. The bill, titled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aims to replace an existing ordinance concerning the transfer and posting of officials within the Delhi government.

(With ANI inputs)

