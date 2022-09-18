Raghav Chadha made AAP Gujarat co-incharge2 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 04:07 PM IST
This is the second time Raghav Chadha has been given the job of being co-incharge for a state. Earlier he was chosen as the co-incharge of Punjab.
This is the second time Raghav Chadha has been given the job of being co-incharge for a state. Earlier he was chosen as the co-incharge of Punjab.
Listen to this article
Aam Admi Party has appointed its Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha as the co-incharge(Sah-Prabhari) for Gujarat ahead of the highly anticipated assembly elections in the state slated for later this year.