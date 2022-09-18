Aam Admi Party has appointed its Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha as the co-incharge(Sah-Prabhari) for Gujarat ahead of the highly anticipated assembly elections in the state slated for later this year.

Chadha was also the co-incharge of Punjab and was said to have played an important role in bringing the party to power.

AAP Gujarat unit made the announcement on Twitter tagging Chadha, the unit in a tweet in Gujarati wrote, "Congratulations and best wishes to Rajya Sabha MP and youth leader Shri @raghav_chadhaon his appointment as 'AAP' Gujarat co-in-charge!"

AAP's Gujarat President Gopal Italia also congratulated Chadha on Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, "Many many congratulations to the popular youth leader of Aam Aadmi Party and Rajya Sabha MP Shri @raghav_chadha ji on getting the responsibility of co-in-charge of Gujarat. Raghav ji is welcome in Gujarat, together we will form the government of Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat like Punjab. Jai Hind,"

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP thanked the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal while replying to the AAP Gujarat unit tweet, he wrote, "I thank @ArvindKejriwal ji for entrusting me with this big responsibility. I will put in my blood, sweat, tears and toil to meet the expectations of my party. Gujarat wants change, Gujarat wants good education-healthcare. Gujarat wants Kejriwal,"

AAP party started its journey in Gujarat in the 2017 assembly elections but failed to win a seat. However, In February 2021 it won 27 out of 120 seats while congress failed to open its account.

Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia has made several visits to Gujarat offering them ‘guarantees’. He has promised free electricity up to 300 units, ₹3000 unemployment allowance, 10 lakh government jobs, freedom from ‘raid raj’ and implementation of fifth schedule and Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act to Tribal areas of Gujarat if his party comes to power in Gujarat.

Aam Admi Party has been trying to have its national presence felt especially since it formed the government in Punjab earlier this year. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been taking a more national approach rather than limiting himself to Delhi politics. The Delhi Chief Minister has been talking about uniting ‘130 crore Indians’ and running the 'Make India No-1' campaign which is being seen as a sign of him trying to find a national role for himself and his party.